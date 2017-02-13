﻿Latest Hero Honda Bikes Available Online

Hero Honda Motors India (HHMI) is the emperor of automobile segment and the most admirable & excellent home brand across the country. Hero Honda Bikes are original and preceding craze of every common man and most accepted one among the young bike adductors. Hero Honda is in your service from last so many years and constantly offering you the high class performing and elegant bikes fully loaded with exceptional features and outstanding mileage. Every bike of Hero Honda is the unique piece of innovative technology and refined artistic design.

The Hero Honda Passion Plus was the most striking entry level 100cc bike in the market of its time and still rocking and rolling in the same way, Hero Honda Hunk is the member of wide empire, Hero Honda Karizma is the most tempting and demanding bike of the passionate youths, other prosperous designs like Hero Honda CD Deluxe, Hero Honda Glamour, Hero Honda Splendor, Hero Honda CBZ, and many more are the supreme bike from various segments.

Hero Honda Glamour is the technically perfect and accessible modish bike which originally has got two discrete models in the market at the moment: Glamour and Glamour FI. Hero Honda Glamour has all the high class features like multi-reflector tail light, multi-reflector winkers, elegant tri-pod instrumental panel, modern visor, and trendy muffed muffler with heat guard. It is sported with commanding 124.5cc Quantum core engine which can produce the maximum power of 6.72bph at 7000rpm. The aggressive and huge fuel tank with relaxed soft seat and stylish rare stripes maintain the overall sky-scraping profile of the bike. This model is available in nine bright colors namely: Candy Blazing red, Black with Blue Stripes, Excellent Blue Metallic, Vibrant Green Metallic, Cloud Silver Metallic, and Black with Yellow Stripes, Palace Maroon Metallic, Impulsive Orange Metallic and Frost Blue Metallic.

Whereas, Glamour FI has been fitted with 124.8cc-4stroke single cylinder OHC engine which can develop peak power of 9bph at 7000rpm and torque of 10.35Nm at 4000rpm. In addition, it has an advanced computer programmed electronic Fuel Injection System (PGM-FI) with a malfunctioning lamp. This system examines the functioning of the engine and sends impulses to the Electronic Control Unit (ECU) by means of powerful and sensible sensor. Malfunctioning lamp starts twinkling when any failure occurs to ensures you smooth and comfortable drive.

Its Real Time Mileage Indicator (RTMI) provides you all the mileage and fuel related informations like total distance travelled, mileage of last 10 seconds, and amount of fuel consumed etc. Bank Angle Sensor ensures you the efficient and safe use of fuel and when fuel supply breaks down it give an indication to avoid you from any sufferings during your drive. This Glamorous FI available in three royal colors: Candy Blaze Red, Black, Myth Gold.

Hero Honda sets the new parameters of exciting and joyful driving with its all fresh and originally advanced models in the bikes segment. It's time to paint your desires in different playful colors and feel the great experience of smooth drive only with yours Hero Honda Glamour.